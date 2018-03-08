Okorocha Sacks Mbanaso For Joining Opposition Against Uche Nwosu’s Guber Race

Indications are that Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha has parted company with one of his best confidants, Ichie Best Mbanaso.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha has sacked Mbanaso as Adviser on Market Developments.

Mbanaso’s problem stemmed from the meeting he attended in Umuoye, Imerienwe, in the residence of a former Okorocha’s Commissioner, Dr TOE Ekechi, where a Group called APC Restoration Coalition was formed on Wednesday, challenging the choice of Chief Uche Nwosu as Okorocha’s chosen successor in 2019 in Imo Governorship.

Mbanaso who hails from Orlu, was a former Commissioner under Okorocha’s regime until he was recently appointed an Adviser to the Governor.

Mbanaso was boldly seen at Imerienwe in company of a splinter Group, who said it will be politically suicidal for Okorocha to present his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu as his successor after his stay in office for eight years, when both of them are from the same political zone Orlu.

Sources said Mbanaso is not even bothered by the news of his sack, as he is already warming up for Orlu Federal House Seat under APC come 2019.