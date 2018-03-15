By the time the primaries for various elective positions in APC will commence, it will be ding dong affair in the political family of the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha

whose disciples will slug it out for the single slots of their respective federal constituencies.

A survey by Trumpeta indicate that clash of interest among several followers of Okorocha will ravage their own camp of the party findings also show that it spreads from one Federal Constituency to another where two or more than three persons enjoying the support of the governor are eyeing the single ticket.

Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West: Kingsley Uju Vs Henry Okafor.

Two giants of APC in the federal constituency, Kingsley Uju and Henry Okafor are said to be involved for a single ticket.

Initially, it was Okafor, the former Managing Director of ISOPADEC and an exponent of Okorocha “Show us the Man” mantra had being on the track for the federal constituency seat until lately a group started drawing support for Uju who is the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor. Already, altercation has already started over the purported endorsement handed over to Uju by a select leaders from the federal constituency. The battle will likely rock the APC in the federal constituency as both are loyalists of the Okorocha and enjoy the support of his followers.

Okigwe North Fed Const. Simon Iwunze Vs Angela Uwakwem

Okigwe North Federal Constituency is another waiting battle ground where followers of Okorocha will be at each others neck as two appointees of the government go to war front to pick ticket. Moments after the former lawmaker who tried to grab the position in 2015 under PDP, Simeon Iwunze made intention known, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Mrs Angela Uwakwem came in with her own ambition. Both are also from Isiala Mbano and serving the cabinet of Okorocha. While Iwunze, who is the Mayor of Okigwe zone has been making consultations to prefect his acceptance by the people, the medical doctor turned politician who was in charge of FMC before serving out her tenure to join politics has got the endorsement of stakeholders to run. The APC members of the federal constituency may rely on the intervention of the governor to settle the contest or else, ill feelings will follow.

Orlu, Orsu, Oru East: Felix Idiga Vs Mbanaso and Dara.

The intervention of Okorocha may be the solution needed to calm frayed nerves in Orlu, Orsu, Oru East Federal constituencies where three of his henchmen; Felix Idiga (Jafac) Uche Best Mbanaso and Stan Dara are said, to be eyeing the seat.

Mbanaso’s denial of antagonizing the choice of Okorocha for governor has again set him up against the likes of JAFAC who has declared. Mbanaso has declared intention to run for the post few weeks ago, while Dara who lost to the PDP candidate in 2015 under APC is said to be warning up for a repeat contest in 2019.

Nwangele, Nkwerre, Njaba/Isu Fed Const: OBZ Vs Emeh

The odds for the ticket had favoured the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo for the fed constituency ticket in 2019 before the name of a former lawmaker, Ikenna Emeh came up. The initial fear was Uche Nwosu’s ambition to go to the National Assembly but since the Chief of Staff has been tipped to go to Government House as governor, the coast became clearer for not only OZB to run but, an opportunity for Emeh to revive his ambition he nursed four years ago after leaving the House of Assembly. The former Isu lawmaker ran APC primaries in 2015 but lost narrowly to another opponent. His eyes are still on the ticket as Okorocha may be the deciding factor.

Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala Fed Const:Nwogu Vs Eche

It will be a tasty battle for the Secretary to the Imo State Government, Sir George Eche, as he sets his eyes on a seat at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Eche has to slug it out with a kinsmen and former appointee of Okorocha Attorney Mathew Nwogu who ran with APC flag in 2015.