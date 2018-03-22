Imerienwe Declaration: Govt Marks Ichie Mbanaso’s Building For Demolition

By Okey Alozie

The fight against the Coalition Restoration Group, a group of APC members in Imo State that piloted the Imerienwe declaration has continued to take a serious dimension.

This time, one of the engine house of the group and former special adviser to the governor on cities and market development, Hon Ichie Best Mbanaso is the worst hit. Despite his public denial disassociating himself from the group who preached against Okorocha fielding his inlaw and Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu for 2019, Mbanaso who few days after he received his sack letter, has his property on Umuguma road New Owerri said to have been penciled down for demolition any moment from now.

Our source revealed that Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) might have been instructed to carry out the assignment to clamp down on Ichie Mbanaso who is no alleged to have join forces against governor Okorocha. Trumpeta was also told that Ichie Mbanaso’s vehicles have been seized by the Rescue Mission coupled with other ill treatments he has received since few weeks back.

Ichie Mbanaso when contacted said he is not prepared to join issues with anybody adding that he must continue to stand on the truth and fairness.

Mbanaso as we learnt is advocating for equity in all ramification. He has in different fora not hiding to explain that Orlu zone has served out its turn and show allow other zones to produce next governor of Imo State in 2019 for peace to reign in Imo. The bulldozer as he is fondly called has maintained that he stands for Equity and Transparency and is not bothered on the attack on him.

Last week, he made it point clear that despite his stand on the succession issue, governor Okorocha remains his master and there is no doubt about it.

Some of APC members who spoke to our reporter revealed that the party belongs to all the members and not one person, adding that the attack on the coalition restoration group for speaking out their minds is undemocratic and unacceptable. They advised governor Rochas to redress his steps before he destroys the party.