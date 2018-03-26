2019 Guber: Archbishop Obinna Hits Uche Nwosu Harder *Admonishes Chief of Staff to Governor not to fall into Father In-law’s Temptation

By Justice Nwafor

Those wishing to see an end to the row between Imo state government and Archbishop AJV Obinna of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri soon, may have to wait way longer as the cleric has, once more, lashed out on the Chief of staff to Imo State government house, Mr Uche Nwosu.

The fiery Archbishop described the purported series of endorsement of Mr Nwosu by various groups in the state as sham and orchestrated by the governor, Rochas Okorocha, who, according to him, has led Mr Nwosu into temptation.

He, therefore, admonished the chief of staff to be very wary not to fall into the ditch of temptation being dug by his father-in-law for him.

Archbishop Obinna disclosed this on Friday, 23rd March, 2018, at the 2018 Mass Cathedralticum held at Assumpta Cathedral in Owerri, the state capital.

Expressing his disapproval of recent actions of the governor and activities in the state, the Archbishop bemoaned that Okorocha has led Mr Nwosu, who he described as a “young boy” into series of temptation which God alone can deliver him from.

In his words: “Endorsement is the cause of the problems we have in the state today. Rochas is leading this young boy, Uche Nwosu into temptation. Rochas is putting you (addressing Uche Nwosu who was seated there) into temptation. I pray that God helps you to manage this temptation.”

He averred that it is not the desire of Mr Nwosu to go into the “problem” of struggling for governorship because he lacks the requisite knowledge, but that his father-in-law, Rochas, has pushed him against his wish and ability.

Admonishing politicians in the state ahead of 2019, the cleric advised them to “take it easy” in their quest for power.

The congregants were not left out, as the outspoken clergyman encouraged them to ensure that they get their Permanent Voter’s Card which he referred to as “People Voting Christ” (PVC).

Recall that the relationship between the state government and the Archbishop has not been rosy ever since some suspected thugs allegedly attached to Mr Nwosu insulted and attempted to assault the cleric at the burial of the mother of a top flight politician of the APC and the Pro Chancellor of the Imo State University, Owerri, Alex Mbata in the state, recently.