Imo Lawmakers Were Locked Out At South Zonal Meeting

By Thompson Agu, Abuja

It was a dismal outing for members of the Imo State House of Assembly who hurriedly jetted into Abuja on Thursday morning but got an annoying dose of what they never bargained for.

The lawmakers, especially those of the APC and loyal to governor Rochas Okorocha had moved to the venue with the expectation of joining others to take part in the south east zonal meeting of the party in Abuja.

According to our reporter, the south east zone caucus of the party arranged the meeting in Abuja to fine-tune strategies and necessary adoptions ahead the national convention stated for 23 June in Abuja.

Trumpeta however learnt that apparently wanting to use the opportunity to make a case for the Okorocha followers who lost out in the congresses, the lawmakers induced by Government House, Owerri left en mass to Abuja for the meeting. Reason for the mass movement of the lawmakers, it was learnt was for the Okorocha group to inform the zone of the no congress status in Imo.

On arrival to the venue of the congress, Trumpeta learnt that all the APC elected House members from Imo State were locked out from the meeting except the Speaker and Deputy, Rt Honourables Acho Ihim and Ugonna Ozuruigbo respectively.

The dejected lawmakers, who were spotted outside wore a forlon look and looked disappointed as they were told that no one extended invitations to them to attend the meeting.

While many of the coalition members found their way in, those of Okorocha except the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and House of Reps members in Chike Okafor and Nnanna Igbokwe were allowed in.

Our reporter noted that gradually, the disappointed lawmakers quietly left the venue for private destinations.