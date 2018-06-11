Chike Okafor Opens Up On Imo Guber Says No Rift With OZB, Dismisses Eke’s APC Executive

Tunji Adedeji

Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, member representing Ehime Mbano/ Ihite Uboma/ Obowo in the Federal House of Representatives, on Saturday broke his silence on reports that a group within Governor Rochas Okorocha’s political family, Rescue Mission fold is canvassing for Chief Uche Nwosu’s replacement with him (Okafor) as governors choice for 2019 governorship election in Imo State, saying that he is in support of the position of the Rescue Mission family on the matter to produce Uche Nwosu is the anchor man.

The Federal lawmaker who said this in an interview with Journalists at his residence in Owerri said contrary to the speculations, “I’m not aware of any clamour that, the Rescue Mission family has made me a choice for succession to Imo governorship rather I’m part of that decision that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is the man.”

“For us as a political family under the guidance of Owelle Rocha’s Okorocha, we have settled for who will flag the APC ticket for Imo State governorship and Ugwumba Nwosu remains the person and that is final.”

He opined that if there was any group talking about presentation of Aspirants, it should be the Coalition group because the last time he checked there were about 5 gubernatorial aspirants in the camp of opposition APC , “ so for us as a political family we have settled for Ugwumba Nwosu” he said.

The Reps member further stated that there is no truth in reports that he fell apart with Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly or may be in trouble for alleged sabotage against Okorocha group, saying that Rt .Hon Ozuruigbo is a disciple of Owelle like himself. “He is a core member of Rescue Missionaries and we all work together under the guidance of Gov. Rochas Okorocha. I have discussed this with him and I think it’s laughable”.

The APC chieftain added, “What Imolites clamoured for when they came was Uche Nwosu. The governor didn’t present him to Ndi-Imo at the first instance, what informed his decision for backing him was several endorsements from the 23 out of 27 LGA’s. We watched various endorsements from notable personalities, party faithful and I don’t think they were induced. The people of Imo State came in their numbers and made a statement that they all wanted Uche. I also organized a rally where over 2000 people from Okigwe thronged out to give their support.”

Decon Okafor seized the platform to reiterate his stance that he is running for Okigwe South House of Representative seat again , saying he remains the man to beat.

While commenting on the crises bedeviling the party in Imo, Okafor said the outgoing National Chairman of APC, Chief Oyegun recently inaugurated a kangaroo Chairman, Hillary Eke in Abuja for Imo APC against a subsisting Federal High Court injunction restraining the party from conducting any Congresses and the Coalition group are parading Hillary Eke outside the State.

“If Eke claims to be the party chairman in Imo State, let him come and take over the party secretariat. We all know why Oyegun wants to do all he could to take his own pound of flesh on Owelle but I’m backing on the subsisting court injunction to reverse what happened in Imo State”. Okafor Said.

He went on; “I’m quite sure the law will take its cause on those who violated it. We all know how much Owelle suffered to market APC in the South East, today those who called him names want to hijack the party from him but we are in charge.”