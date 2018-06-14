Kingsley Uju Extends Goodwill To Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Women •Empowers over 200

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Deputy Chief Of Staff, (Operations), and the Supervisory Commissioner, Ministry of Lands, Survey, Housing and Urban Planning, Engr Uju Kingsley Chima has elevated the standards of living of over one hundred and twenty women of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West extraction, through a mouth watering empowerment program.

Living up to his determination in showing love to his people, and putting smiles on faces of the down trodden, Kingsley Uju, in conjunction with Zara Uju Global Foundation, last Sunday, June 10, 2018 stepped up the benevolence act, by empowering over 120 women of the Federal Constituency with a huge sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira each (#250,000).

Part of the program was the donation of motorcycles and phones to some of the various wards.

Also in collaboration to the yearnings of giving the women better lives is a Non Governmental Organization known Women’s Wealth Wellness Community Project (WWW.com).

The program which was held at the country home of the DCOS in Ohaji Egbema recorded a mammoth crowd, among top Government functionaries.

Different women groups, supporters of Omeudo Movement took turns in procession chanting solidarity songs in support of Uju’s political ambition, as well as praising God for using the couple to unlock their potentials and elevate their lives to something beyond the harsh realities of subsistence farming.

In her address, the Founder and wife of the Deputy Chief Of Staff, Barr. Mrs. Nonye Uju while acknowledging the presence of dignitaries, commended the husband and Chairman, Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima, and the Global Director, Ugoeze Ngozi Petrolina Ojure for a job well done and sense of partnership.

Commenting on the tenets of the Foundation, Mrs Uju said it was borne out of the passion to impact lives and render selfless service to humanity, by providing assistance to people, especially in the rural areas.

She said the Foundation also executes community development projects, capacity building programs, business empowerment schemes, health care for all, education and social services, hence, the aphorism, “everywhere you go”.

The scope of the cooperative society she stated is large, as it covers farmers, traders, artisans, social, religious and political groups, which implies that every woman in the Local Government Areas is a potential beneficiary of this scheme.

Earlier in his commendation speech, Uju Kingsley Chima commended all those who made the function a huge success. He seized the opportunity to congratulate the beneficiaries for being among ‘God’s chosen women’ for the empowerment, pointing out that it would go a long way in sustaining their families, and also promote unity of purpose among them. He added, “this is not just for myself or for my immediate Federal Constituency, but for the good of the populace in general.”

Roll call of dignitaries include the following; Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri (Commissioner of Information), Prof. Emenalo Chizoba, (Commissioner of Tertiary Education), Barr. Chief Tony Umezurike, (Commissioner for Housing),

Chief Dom Mgbeañulu Obinna, (Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources), Hon. Emeka Benjamin, (Commissioner for Special Duties), Hon. Barr. Mrs. Ngozi Njoku, (Commissioner for Gender and Social Development), House members representing Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta LGAs respectively, Hon. Emma Orie and Hon. Henry Ezediaro, Hon. Engr. Bernard Iroegbu, (Chairman, ISOPADEC), Hon. John Uba, (Commissioner ISOPADEC), Comrade Jeff Nwoha, Hon. Amadi Ebenezer, (TC Chairman Ohaji/Egbema), Barr. GT Mgborokwu, (TC Chairman Oguta LGA), Obinna Okoro (TC Chairman Oru West), Hon. Henry Igbomezie, HRH Eze S. Okwodu, HRH Eze Ozuome, Dr. Onye Romanus, Hon. Ik Uwakwe, Hon. Mrs. Princess Ononuju, Mr. & Mrs. Edna Obioma, Eric Nwanom, Chief F.I Ogbuka, Chief Dimkpa Enyia, Ward Chairmen, Ohaji/Egbema, APC Chairmen of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta.

Expressing gratitude to the donors, Mrs. Florence Onukogu from Oru ward, on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked Zara Uju Global Foundation for giving them a platform towards a worthy enterprise, and assures the sponsor, Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima of using the money to invest in meaningful ventures that would turn their fortunes around.

It would be recalled that Uju Kingsley Chima is one of the top flight House of Representatives aspirants for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal constituency under the All Progressive Congress, APC, come 2019.

Trumpeta Newspaper reliably gathered that he hearkened to the clarion call of his people to contest due to his driven passion for selfless services.