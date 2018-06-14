I am for Governorship- Dr Obiyo

Group chairman of the Imo State APC Coalition Dr Uzoma Obiyo has sharply reacted to a current newspaper report alleging that he is running or scheming for the Deputy Governorship position in the 2019 elections.

In a telephone chart, Dr Obiyo described the insinuation as not only false but baseless and unfounded.

He explained that as the group chairman of the Imo State APC Coalition, that he has brought his wealth of administration capacity to bear in ensuring that the group remained a united force.

He however said that what is paramount to the group and its members as of now is to cage their common enemy against bad governance and autocratic leadership.

Dr Obiyo who described himself as a centre stage man, said that he had already set his eyes on the Governorship position which he hopes to achieve through his party APC.

Adding that he was jolted on reading about such negative postulations that he is eyeing the Deputy Governorship position.

He advised Journalists to cross check their facts properly before going to town with them as such imaginary reports are capable of coursing embarrassment to both the general public and the affected individual.

Dr Obiyo used the opportunity to reiterate his ambition to run for the 2019 Governorship in the State under APC.