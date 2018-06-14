Okorocha’s Imo APC Faction Conduct Primary For LGA Election

By Okey Alozie

The followers of Governor Rochas Okorocha otherwise known as the rescue mission group which appears to be a faction in Imo All Progressive Congress is reportedly set to hold its primaries ahead of July 14 Imo council polls this Saturday.

Trumpeta gathered that the primaries will take place at 644 registered autonomous communities of Imo State and will be supervised by Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

Sources further revealed that the Aspirants for the election have been addressed by the state governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha and their Rescue Mission leaders on the modalities of the primaries as screening is said to have been concluded.

It was also gathered that based on harmonization, some Aspirants have been asked to withdraw to pave way for other who are more credible to win the primaries and final election.

In Ihitte Uboma LGA and Aboh Mbaise LGA for instance,the leaders of these areas held meeting with the aspirants for both councillorship and chairmanship positions to agree on concensus while those who refused on the harmonization will have no other option than to go to the field. Some of the leaders as we gathered allegedly want to bring in those that will be strong enough to hold the grassroot for them and make it easier for them to win future election.

The primaries and council poll as we learnt will be conducted on the basis of uptill A4 as directed by Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Further information revealed that Rescue mission faction is in a hast to conduct the primaries because of the alleged hijack which is suspect to be perfected by Hilary Ekeh led Exco.

Hilary Eke as we learnt has began to shop for Aspirants for the council polls. Meanwhile mixed reaction has continued to trail Imo Assemblies approved on 664 autonomous communities.