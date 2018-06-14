Nigeria Universities Student’s Honours Imo Gubernatorial Hopefully, Collins Osuagwu As Oil Magnet Enjoins Youths to Take Their Rightful place in leadership

Tunji Adedeji

In recognition of his immense contributions towards the growth of management and society at large, the Social Democratic Party, SDP governorship aspirants in Imo State, Chief Collins Osuagwu on Monday was honoured with award of Excellence and Advocate of Good Governance and Exemplary Leadership in Nigeria by the Nigeria Universities Association of Management Students, Imo State.

The Management students who honoured him at his foundation Secretariat, along Okigwe road, Owerri, Imo State also inducted him as a patron of the body, through a six-man delegate led by the president, Comrade. Paschal. U Ogu.

In his acceptance speech at the occasion, Chief Osuagwu, the 2019 Imo governorship hopeful appreciated the organizers for the honour bestowed on him which he described as an encouragement for him to do more in his quest to impact positively on the lives of the citizenry within his capacities.

Chief Osuagwu who was represented by his Personal Assistant, PA, Mr .Ikenna Anozie urged the students to imbibe the good virtues by focusing on their studies as this is the only way they can move forward in life and become whatever they want to be in the nearest future.

Chief Osuagwu who has received many award recognition from various organizations, which includes, the Imo State Youth Parliament award of recognition and Concerned Imo Citizens, CIC, among other’s then called on youths to rise and take their place in leadership and mentoring to liberate Africa from all form of underdevelopment, saying that the time has come for youths to take the bull by the horn.

He expressed joy that his contribution towards the lives of youths in Imo state and Nigeria in general is recognized.

He said, “I am so happy that the best I can say is to thank God for the gift of life. He also thank the Management Student Union for counting him worthy of the honour.

“Like I always say, the reward for good work is more work, hence, this award is a clarion call for me to do more as it indicates that people are watching.

While presenting the award to Chief Osuagwu , the president Comrade .Pascal Ogu pointed out that the governorship aspirant has, through his impact and contributions to the development of the continent placed himself in the same calibre with Africa’s foremost nationalists like Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Kwame Nkrumah among others.

Ogu said that members of the union see the philanthropist of high repute as a mentor for the youths and upcoming generations through his involvement in community development, sporting development and inspiring others for professional development.

He attested to the uniqueness of the successful Oil magnet which he described as the secret behind his recognition and recommendations for honours locally and internationally.