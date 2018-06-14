By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere has dismissed reports making the rounds that he would be removed for absence in office for 90 days. In a statement, he called it a “misinformation” and “efforts in futility” for those peddling rumours that he has been away from office for duration of 90 days, adding that field work has taken his time.

For some weeks now, the whereabouts of the number two citizen of the State has been in doubts, thereby creating feelings that he may be impeached for abandoning office duties.

Reacting to the 90 days away from office, the State’s Deputy Governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Uche Onwuchekwa described the “rumour” as the handwork of mischief elements.

He said, “The insinuation that the Deputy Governor has abandoned his office, is a fat lie. It could only have emanated from mischievous elements.”

The release further described Madumere as a responsible public officer, who has been on ground before, during and after the congresses.

The Deputy Governor added that since his main job is the handling of “boundary” issues, he has no better thing to be doing in the office, than to being in the field.

According to the press release, there will be no need to be in the office all day while the clearly stipulated duties left with the Deputy governor is channeled on settling land/boundary issues between communities in the State.

Trumpeta Newspaper also gathered that Madumere has not left his office for no reason, adding that last week, he played host to number of people and groups who called on him on a courtesy call, including the Christian Association of Nigeria.

It continued thus, “Although the office leaks each time it rains, thus begging for serious attention, the Deputy Governor has been putting up with this ugly situation patiently. I wonder where the story is coming from. I see the entire allegation as sheer mischief”.