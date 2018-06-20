By Okey Alozie

There is now serious tension in Imo State following the disagreement among the civil servants to hold thank you party in appreciation to the mass promotion given to them by Governor Rochas Okorocha as promised on the 2018 workers day celebration held at Heroes Square, New Owerri.

Information revealed that aggrieved workers who felt that the rally has some political under tone are now planning to use the opportunity to show the world all the ill treatments melted on them by the rescue mission administration led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha. They have also vowed to disregard threats from Perm Secs against those opposed to it.

The workers, who have vowed to disregard the directives of the Secretary to the State Government (SGI), Sir George Eche, Head of Service and all the Perm Secs, Trumpeta learnt have now resolved to put on Black attire instead of the normal Dress code. They also planned to carry out placards that will show all their grievances. The further vowed that any attempt by the SGI or his agents to sack them from work will led to something else.

Some of the workers who don’t want be embarrassed by anybody resolved on their own to stay at home and not to come out for the rally.

The workers have raised alarm on the intending plans of the government appointees and Perm Secs to now use them as political tools when they are suppose to carry on with their civil service job and remain apolitical as enshrined in Nigerian constitution.

The workers at Imo Secretariat located along Owerri Porthacourt road disclosed under anonymity that the mass promotion did not favour everybody as the governor directed.

Others revealed that their full salaries have not been paid coupled with the arrears of pension which the state governor is yet to clear.

“Based on these points mentioned above, we therefore declared that the thank you rally is not necessary” aggrieved workers stated.

Meanwhile, the organized labour in Imo State, comprising of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has disassociated self from the rally on the grounds that it was planned for Governor Rochas Okorocha.

It was disclosed that after today’s rally, another one will be organized by House members as each of will higher at list 50 buses to carry people from their various constituencies for the solidarity rally that will come up next week.