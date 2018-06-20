Uche Nwosu’s Family In N2m Debt Scandal? As Bizman Begs Chief of Staff for Payment for cement Supplies

By Onyekachi Eze

The family of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu is enmeshed in controversy over claims by a businessman who leveled accusations against them.

An Owerri based businessman, Eke Samuel, who deals in building materials is in tears crying over the alleged inability of the Nwosu family to pay for the 120 bags of cements he allegedly supplied for the purposes of erecting a building project said to be their own sometime in April this year.

In an appeal letter Eke, a retired senior police officer wrote and addressed to Nwosu for intervention, Trumpeta has in possession; the businessman claimed that “on the 23rd of April 2018, I conveyed 120 bags of cements valued at N234, 000 to your school at Umugwueze, Nekede. I personally paid the worker that loaded and off loaded the cements in the presence of Madam. Infact sir, all efforts to get the amount proved abortive, I persuaded the said contractor for the money he told me that madam has travelled to overseas and that as soon as she comes back, the money will be paid as soon as Madam comes back as we heard.

“The next thing I heard was that the contractor that has been sacked so last week I met madam at the school after much appeals she did not care about my application and drove off”

According to the retired police officer, he has been to the residence of the Nwosu’s on several occasions but efforts to see him was fruitless adding that he has lost his vehicle to the major cement dealer who is after the money.

Said he to Nwosu, “I have been to your residence on several occasions to see you sir, it was fruitless. Now, the dealer of the cement has seized my vehicle which I even told madam on the faithful day, she only told me to look for the contractor. Sir, please help me out of this problem and see if the money will be paid to me so as to secure my vehicle from the cement dealer,”

When reached, Eke said that he has made desperate efforts to reach Nwosu including text messages he showed our reporter but no success. He added that he cannot also hold onto the contractor who was sacked and left the site after the cement supply.

Earlier calls put across to Nwosu to get his own side of the story was unsuccessful before a text message sent to his phone delivered.

Apparently alarmed by the message, Nwosu called back the number but the mention of a media house saw him recoil and drop the call without failing to ask our correspondent to call back.

Our correspondent tried repeatedly to get across to him for clarification on the issue but without a response as he failed to pick the call.

Also his social media aide, Chikezie Nwadike when contacted denied having knowledge of such schedule, stating that tight schedules may have been responsible for Nwosu’s inability to properly respond.

Nwadike however assured that once he concludes his own investigations, he would get back. But as at press time, no further reaction was obtained from him.