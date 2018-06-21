WE’LL CHANGE MISCONCEPTION ABOUT MBAISE PEOPLE – Group

By Amaechi Kingsley

A socio-cultural organization in Imo State, Udo N’Ihunaya Mbaise, with the desire to portray and change the face of Mbaise people in good light has commenced a campaign to rebrand and redeem Mbaise from misleading rumor that had lasted for decades.

This was the subject matter deliberated by members of the Udo N’Ihunaya Mbaise during a meeting last Tuesday at Paragon hotel in Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State where members of Mbaise Circle of Frontline Academicians who expressed enthusiasm to be partners in progress of a genuine project.

The convener and chairman of the group, Prince Chiemeka Anyanwu, in an address stated that Udo N’Ihunaya Mbaise is an unbiased Organization, comprising of eminent personalities from Mbaise, with the zeal to redeem Mbaise people from the damage done by some groups and individuals over the years.

Prince Anyawu maintained that Udo N’Ihunaya Mbaise is distinct from other socio-cultural groups saying they are willing to extend hands of friendship across boards to rectify the stigma and misplaced judgment on Mbaise people. He assured that the objective of the group will stop at nothing to extinguish the stigmatization on Mbaise people.

According to him, “the Mbaise man in his wisdom is a great achiever, we’ll raise our flag of peace to neighboring areas in the State to seek the offence of Mbaise people and find a lasting solution for a common ground to be established. For the respect of Ndi Mbaise, we will be objective on our stands to rebrand the name Mbaise” he said.

In hid response, chairman of Mbaise Circle of Frontline Academicians, Prof. Chiemeka C. Ekennia expressed joy for the association’s genuine intention and aligned to the group’s project for rebranding Mbaise.

The group is described as a suitable platform to reach out and correct the bad impressions about Mbaise people. According to them, “we must not change what we are, we must start from home, rebrand and have a sense of pride, contribute to the economic growth of our own”, they maintained.