How Kidnappers Abducted, Released High life Music Maestro, Ugo Stevenson





A highlife exponent of Owerri extraction, Ugo Stevenson will have enough stories to tell the public following his strange abduction and eventual release by rampaging gunmen who struck at him and a partner late last week.

Stevenson of the Ndaa Chineke fame was abducted alongside a business partner in the State capital, Owerri.

Trumpeta learnt that the award winning musician had gone for a business deal with a showbiz promoter/ Event Manager, Twinstar Izunna Obiakor before the unfortunate incident. The entertainment maestro had gone to hire stage and lightening equipment from Twinstar Light house and after the deal, the Izunna Obiakor who was moving with his SUV in the process of trying to drop Stevenson were accosted by the gunmen who took them hostage immediately.

The absence of Stevenson in the family when he failed to come back after the day’s work forced the wife to raise alarm before the kidnappers called the family and demanded for ransom of N5m.

It was learnt that money may have exchanged hands between the family of Obiakor before they were released. Ugo Stevenson has since midnight of Sunday he was released joined the family and gone for medication.