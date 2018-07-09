The Nigerian Police Force, NPF has created new Area Commands across the federation.

A directive from the force headquarter, Abuja indicate that Imo State Command is not left out with five new Area Commands joining the existing three, to make it eight.

The new Commands are Owerri North Area Command, Ideato Area Command, Okigwe South Area Command, Omuma Oru East Area Command and Ezinihitte Area Command.

Before now, three commands; Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe Area Commands were in existence.

Details have it that Divisions to constitute Owerri North Area Command are Iho Division, Mbieri Division, Owerri North Division, while Akokwa Division, Ideato North Division, Ideato South Division, Ogboko Division, Obodo and Ukwu Division are for Ideato Area Command.

Others are; Okigwe South Area Command; Ehime Mbano Div, Ekegbu Onucha Div, Umueze Div, Obowo Div, Umungara Div.

For Onuma Oru East Area Command, the following Divisions, Egbe Div, Ohaji Div, Oguta Div, Oru East Div, Mbaitoli Div, Mberi Div are part of it, while Ezinihitte Div, Ahiazu Div and Obizi Div make up Ezinihitte Area Command.

Police is said to be looking for availability of necessary infrastructure for immediate take off and deployment of officers.

Trumpeta gathered that top politicians may have been behind the creation of the Area Commands. For Ideato, the position of the governor cannot be ruled out in the formation. Apart from the new Area Command for Ideato, a Mopol unit in Ideato has also been established which was commissioned last week by the IGP while about two police institutions exist in the area.

Same can also be said of the Senator representing Orlu zone, Senator Hope Uzodinma whose connection cannot be ruled out in the establishment of Oru East Area Command.