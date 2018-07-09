By Thompson Agu, Abuja

Despite the ruling of the federal High Court, Owerri declaring the Congresses organized in May 2018 to elect officials of the party, as null and void, the Hilary Eke led Exco from investigations are still performing as officials of the party structure at State, LGA and Ward Levels.

It would be recalled that Justice Allagoa of the federal High Court in Owerri had nullified the congresses asking the party to conduct a fresh one.

Findings from Trumpeta indicate that Eke is still in charge and functions as the state party chairman even as the Coalition group he is part of, has gone on Appeal to challenge the ruling.

Eke has been the elected party chairman since 2014 and got re-elected through the backing of the Coalition group known as Allied Forces, this year, before the court struck on Thursday last week.

It was learnt that Eke’s position as the party chairman cannot be contested based on two factors. According to top party sources in Abuja, a notice of appeal and subsequent appeal for stay of execution will still have the Eke led Exco elected in May this year as State, LGA and Ward Excos of the party.

Should the appeal fail too and the ruling of the federal court, Owerri stands, this newspaper learnt, that Eke will still be incharge before a fresh congress will be held. “I can inform you that Eke led Exco is still in charge despite the court order” began a top national officer of the party who does not want to be quoted.

“Until a fresh congress is conducted at the end of the legal tussle, Hilary Eke Exco is what we know. Even if the future courts think otherwise and say fresh congresses, Eke will be in charge until congress is held to elect new officers”, the source added.

Trumpeta was further told that the purported removal of Eke, his Deputy, Ugochukwu Nzekwe, the State organizing Secretary, Clement Anozie, and State Publicity Secretary Engr Nwabueze, Oguchienti, was a kangaroo arrangement, the National secretariat was not aware of.

It was even gathered that during the national convention, the position of Acting Chairman and person of Chris Oguoma was not only recognized but also mentioned fueling speculation that purported sack was a private arrangement of the governor to suit his political camp.

This newspaper was further informed that except a new congress is conducted to elect Ward, LGA and State congresses in Imo, Hilary Eke will still be in charge based on the court decision.

Meanwhile, The chairman of Imo APC Stakeholders forum chief Okey Ikoro has threatened that should the NWC of the party give any form of concession to Owelle Rochas Okorocha with regards to the concluded Ward, Local Government and State Congresses, for any concocted reason, the party stands every chance of losing the state in the 2019 election.

Chief Ikoro said that the jubilation witnessed in the state when the governor was defeated in the congresses, shows exactly how badly the governor has managed the affairs of the party and the state in general. He said it was only the results of the Congress that stopped the mass Exodus of Imolites from the party.

He said that the governor has totally weakened the party base in the state through his actions and policies such as personalizing the party, through usurpation of the powers of the State Exco.

Arrogating to himself the power of sharing the elective positions in the party for 2019 election.

Subjecting the party to ridicule through forceful insistence on presenting his son in-law as the governorship candidate for the party.

Factionalisation of the party, by creating a parallel structure to that of the party in other to actualise the son in-law succession plan.

The governor who has depleted the fortunes of the party through his anti people’s policies and programs, which includes conversion of State properties and lands to personal use in full glare of Imo Indigens.

Demolition of people’s legal properties without payment of any form of compensation forceful acquisition of land from both communities and individuals without regards to due process. Total disobedience to court orders and processes.

Forceful reduction of salaries of civil servants to 70% and none payment of pension to pensioners.

Destruction of people’s means of livelihood through demolition of markets both in the rural and urban areas without providing alternative places in the name of urban and rural renewal, causing untold hardship to rural men and women.

Debasing of the church through open confrontation with the church to the level of attempt to attack the arch Bishop of Owerri inside the church, bearing in mind that the Catholic Church constitutes about 60% of Imo State.

I could go on and on, but from the above, it is very obvious that Rochas Okorocha has become a liability to the party and to South East in general, he has lost any electoral influence, that was why he lost woefully in the congresses. It was the only opportunity for APC party faithfuls to express their disgust with Okorochas antics.

it is therefore clear that should the NWC for any reason , even for a concocted court order give any form of concession to Rochas Okorocha in the present Impass in the party, or fail to uphold the already approved imo Congress list by the previous NWC, due to the rantings of Rochas Okorocha, it will reverse all the gains so far made in the recovery of the party by the stake holders and will set the stage for loss of the state to opposition party in the 2019 election.

Chief Ikoro insisted that it is expected that the party at the National will immediately appeal the current court decision on this matter, and get a stay of execution of the order for a new Congress, having recognized and approved the Imo Congress list alongside other successful state congresses, and having ratified it in a National convention, bearing in mind that party congresses is under the exclusive reserve of the party.

It is also obvious that Okorocha and his group, violated the party constitution by taking the party to court without exhausting all stipulated means of dispute resolution before challenging the party in court.

In any properly managed party, this act is supposed to earn Okorocha and his group a suspension from the party.

The stake holders will resist any attempt by the party to try to assuage Okorocha and by attempting to conduct any fresh Congress in Imo state, or acceding to Okorochas purported harmonization agenda.

Critical decision by the Party National working committee of the party will make or mare APC in Imo State.