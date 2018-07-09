Amaechi Kingsley

With male folks dominating the governorship position of Imo State since inception of democracy, owing to its administrative outcome on Imolites and as the 2019 elections is fast approaching, the first female guber aspirant, an American based medical practitioner, Dr (Mrs.) Chidi Omeogu Ogbuta has declared her interest to run for the governorship position under the platform of Independent Democrat (ID).

Delivering her speech during the declaration ceremony, at Best Way hotels in Owerri, Dr Ogbuta revealed that she joined the race to liberate Imo people from further sufferings and promised to recover, revive and bridge the gap between the governed and the govern.

Dr Ogbuta recalled that 14 men have governed the state with their efforts not enough to transform Imo State for the better, adding that Imo State needs honest leaders (a servant) and not politicians.

The first female guber hopeful further disclosed that the health sector will be of top priority if elected into office as every Imolite requires access to a functional quality health care system.

The Ezinihitte LGA born aspirant enjoined women to get involved in the movement, step up and take advance participation in politics so as to jointly build the nation, she enjoined all to make sacrifices.

According to her, “since the creation of Imo State, the men folks have failed in their effort to deliver good governance, it is time for women to use wisdom, motherly love and intrusion to liberate Imo State. Imo people have suffered enough, I need your support, I can’t do it alone, it is time to let an outsiders take care of the State”. She concluded.

Chairman of Udo N’ Ihunaya Mbaise, Prince Chukwuemeka Anyanwu described Dr. Mrs. Ogbuta as a principled person who if given the opportunity to govern will impact positively. He charged women to take ample opportunity through Dr Mrs. Ogbuta and support her ambition as he expressed optimism that she will deliver, haven transformed lives of women in Enugu, “she have a comfortable life and family but relieved them to stand for the plight of Imo people, so stand up and be counted” he said.

Speaking, the Deputy Chairman of ID, Hon Maduagwu Kelvin expressed happiness on the occasion of Dr Mrs. Ogbuta’s declaration for guber and assured the party’s support.

In their remark, Elder Bede Enyinna, Evang. Mrs. Charity Nwannediuto Moses and Engr. George Nwachukwu called on all Imolites to look across party lines and vote creditably, Dr Mrs. Ogbuta, for quality and responsive governance adding that she is a shining example of what Imo State needs. They enjoined party members to support her ambition so as to impact positively to the yearnings of Imo people as they thanked God that Imo State Government House will be taken over by the first female Governor come 2019.