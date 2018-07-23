Allied Forces Petitions Oshomole, As Imo APC Gets Parallel Exco

In a bid to stop the party from invalidating the primaries earlier conducted in the State, the Imo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress and stakeholders in the state have filed an appeal against the party’s National Chairman and the National Working Committee.

The state chapter and the stakeholders contended last night that the appeal filed against the holding of fresh congress had already been served on both Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the national leadership of the party and warned them of the legal implications of holding fresh congresses.

In a letter addressed to the party’s national chairman by K. C. Nwufo (SAN) on behalf of APC’s stakeholders in the state, they warned that it would be contemptuous of the court for any congress to be held in Imo State or appointing any caretaker committee during the pendency of a motion on notice for interlocutory injunction pending the determination of the appeal against the judgment in suit no. FHC/OW/CS/69/2018.

It will be recalled that relying on the judgment of the Federal High Court dated July 6, 2018, which ordered fresh congresses in Imo State chapter of the party, the national secretariat of APC had conducted the Congresses. But informing the party of the pendency of appeal against the judgment, Barrister Nwufo (SAN) informed the national leadership of APC that it is a settled matter by the Supreme Court that ‘’after the defendant has been notified of the pendency of a matter seeking an injunction, even though a temporary injunction be not granted, he acts at his peril and subject to the power of court to restore the status wholly irrespective of the merits as they may be ultimately decided.’’ The lawyer explained that once a suit

seeking an injunction is pending in court, anybody who acts contrary to it is doing so at his own peril, as he is liable to be committed to prison for contempt of court. He said, “Since we believe that we are in a democratic dispensation, we shall allow the rule of law to prevail. For the rule of law to prevail, we must not take the laws into our hands’’, the SAN warned. ‘’In a civilized society, such as Nigeria, once a matter is pending before a court, parties should stay further extra-judicial actions and allow the sacred wisdom that flows from the temple of justice to guide their conducts.’’

Similarly, in a letter dated July 18, 2018 by a law firm, Ahmed Raji & Co on behalf of the Imo State Chairman of APC, Chief Hilary Eke, the national chairman of the party was also informed of the pending appeals and motion for stay of execution in the same suit. The letter signed by Ahmed Raji (SAN) on behalf of the law firm, averred that in the recent congresses of APC in Imo State, Chief Eke and those he represents were elected as party officers in different capacities at the local government areas and state levels. He added, “The said election was recognized and accepted by the party. However, certain aggrieved members of the party instituted an action at the Federal High Court, Owerri Judicial Division (suit No. FHC/OW/CS/69/2018) to challenge the election, on the primary ground that it was inconclusive.’’ On his part, the immediate National Organizing Secretary of APC, Senator Osita Izunaso through his lawyer, Chief Soronnadi A. Njoku, in a letter dated July 17, 2018, also informed the National Legal Adviser of the party about the pendency of motion for injunction pending appeal in the same suit. He equally advised the party to respect the judicial process by not taking any step whatsoever in respect of the subject matter of the said suit until the matter is fully and final resolved by the court.

Meanwhile, new party executives have emerged after the Okorocha faction known as Rescue Mission held Congresses at Ward, LGA and state levels in the state. The emergence of the group has again increased the troubles of the party in the state with both factions yet to come under one umbrella. While the Coalition has Hilary Eke as Chairman, the Okorocha team.

Meanwhile, Hon Daniel Nwafor from Mbaitoli Local Government Area has been sworn in as new Imo APC State Chairman with 26 members Exco members who emerged during the congress held on Monday at IICC located along Bank road, Owerri.

Our reporter who covered the event observed that prominent APC members who were gunning for the State chairman position stepped down for Nwafor to emerge unopposed. The same thing happened in other Exco positions where some allies surrendered their positions and allowed the harmonized list to be accepted by the electoral committee sent by the National Chairman of APC, Comr Adams Oshimole.

Chris Oguoma who was the immediate acting chairman of APC in Imo State was physically seen at the congress supporting Nwafor to emerge the ballot boxes were brought before the 1720 delegates and most of the people that were favoured are Ugwumba Uche Nwosu followers who are Rescue Mission compliant.

The 26 positions, according to report, was not contested for as those who applied for the positions were all successful. Moreover, the process was faster since there was no challenger in the positions spelled out.

The Governor was said to have approved the nomination of all those names that emerged at the congress few day ago at Imo Government House during stakeholders meeting.

Dan Nwafor in his acceptance speech warned against double standard and promised to reconcile all factions for Imo APC to move forward. He disclosed that his team will move round the 27 Local Government Areas to catch more souls for Imo APC. Governor Rochas Okorocha and Ugwumba Uche Nwosu were physically seen celebrating the victory of Dan Nwafor who is their aide.