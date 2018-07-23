Johnbosco Ozigbo Bags Orlu Zonal Youth Platform Grand Patron Award

By Onyeananam Edmund Victor

In recognition of his outstanding contribution towards youth and human Development, the apex body of youths from Orlu zone in Imo State under the aegis of Orlu zonal youth platform over the weekend conferred on Chief Johnbosco Ozigbo (Ogwuaga 1 of Ogwuaga), a renowned business mogul and politician, the award of grand patron of the group.

Chief Ozigbo earned the accolade on Saturday when a cross section of Orlu zonal youth platform members led by comrade Nwadike Orient visited him in his country home, Nwangele Local Government Area.

Comr. Nwadike who presented the award to Chief Ozigbo described the group as a unique platform geared towards ensuring youth participation in the socio-infrastructural development of the zone, adding that the youths will leave no stone unturned in the quest for a better society.

Responding, Chief Ozigbo urged youths to shun all forms of electoral malpractices including the demoralizing act of snatching ballot boxes. He called on youths to face societal challenges with high level of maturity and a greater degree of wisdom.

Chief Ozigbo said, “Youths should endeavor to come together, to elect credible leaders. They should not in any way give in to thuggery, vote buying or ballot box snatching. They should support and in the long run elect people with good pedigree.

I am a party leader, I don’t have anybody in mind, the development of the zone remains my primary concern”.

Speaking on the development stride of Orlu zonal youth platform, Chief Ozigbo said the projects embarked upon by the group is laudable. He however promised to support the group in all its endeavors. “I will give my best. I am proud of this group” Chief Ozigbo said.