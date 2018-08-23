By Tunji Adedeji and Onyekachi Olugbue

Crisis of confidence has crept into the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, with some leaders of the party expressing discomfort over the purported endorsement of one the aspirants, Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu, even as the man at the centre of the storm, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has denied making a statement that the Senator representing Owerri zone must be governor.

It would be recalled that an Owerri based tabloid, not Trumpeta had in one of its cover stories of Monday August 20th, 2018 quoted Iwuanyanwu to have exploded by stating that “Sam Daddy Must Be Imo Governor”

Moments after the newspaper hit the newsstands, reactions from PDP members especially the leaders followed immediately with the secretary of the Imo State PDP Elders council, Chief Peter Mgbenwelu coming out to kick against it.

Mgbenwelu, a lawyer and one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State thinks the statement is the most unfortunate, most unguided and most regrettable pronouncement that can come out from the lips of a man so highly revered as Chief Dr. E. C. Iwuanyanwu.

According to him,” As we are now talking, I even doubt if indeed he made that statement because since yesterday when this publication came out, last night I barely slept because I was getting calls from everywhere and mostly from the elders expressing disappointment, disgust and surprised. ”

“And that was why I was very happy when I got calls from the media concerning this very issue. I still maintain that that statement is regrettable as it is unfortunate.

He complained that even though Chief Iwuanyanwu happens to be the Chairman of Imo PDP Elders’ Council where he is the Secretary, that statement is far away from the type of things that can come out from the body.

He said Imo State PDP Elders’ Council very robustly disassociates itself from that statement of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. I view it as his personal opinion or a figment of his imagination and I don’t know how healthy that opinion is.

When asked if there were chances of Samdaddy not becoming the party governorship flag bearer let alone the next Imo governor come 2019, he said No, no, I won’t say that. I refuse to answer that question otherwise I will be as guilty as Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The Egbedu 1 of Orlu , popularly called Dum Dum dvised that since the 2019 election is almost here, it is only advisable for us to wait until they finish the party primaries and then after the primaries, any aspirant who wins the primaries, all of us will rally round and support that particular person.

“But for now, let the normal political party process take its course. Let aspirant come out and campaign and not to seek solace in an abnormal way. Let everybody be careful about ones pronouncement lest we damage all the efforts the party and so many of us have put in to achieve success for the party come 2019.”

“And anything that will cause disaffection, disunity and hinder the progress of our great party, PDP, I as a person will not be part of it neither will the Imo PDP Elders’ Council subscribe to it.”

Also speaking, Prof. Obioma Iheduru, Former Vice Chancellor, VC of Madonna University and leader of PDP in Okigwe described the statement as most unfortunate coming from an elder statesman in the caliber of Chief Iwuanyanwu, who is a member of PDP Board of Trustee, BOT nationwide.

“For Chief Iwuanyanwu to descend so low means he has conducted the primaries, he has conducted the general election and now playing the role of INEC, declaring Anyanwu winner when he has not won the primaries. It simply implies that he has aborted the electoral process made by the law.”

“I’m not a member of PDP Elders Council but as a leader of PDP in Okigwe I feel he has made nonsense of his position and that of teaming supporters of PDP in the state. He lacks the capacity to make Samdaddy a governor himself alone, that is the role of electorates.

But Chief Iwuanyanwu has categorically refuted the claim labeled on him by the Horn newspaper of Monday 20th August 2018.

He stated that the publication is completely false, embarrassing, malicious and aimed at smearing his image and reputation built over the years.

Iwuanyanwu stated that the publication is a conspiracy by a group of people to destroy his strong name and reputation he built over the years which has earned him honour and respect in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Dr E.C Iwuanyanwu averred that the Horn newspaper misquoted him, he posits that there were many other media houses that reported exactly what happened at the ceremony. He said the Horn reporter fabricated his own report to sooth the egos of those who sponsored him.

He said there was never a time at the ceremony or any other place he ever made such comment as quoted by the Daily Horn Newspaper. He said as an apex leader of his party PDP, he is aware that no individual can anoint a candidate for any position; as all must be elected through the primaries where delegates will make their choices.

Chief (Dr) E.C Iwuanyanwu is therefore demanding an immediate retraction of the entire publication and a written apology published on the front page of the newspaper for the injury done to his reputation. He said it has caused a lot of embarrassment and disaffection within the party and his numerous supporters. Failure to comply with this demand within seven (7) days will leave him with no other choice than to seek redness through other legal processes.