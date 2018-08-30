Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Legal Luminaries in Imo State have raised alarm over what they term acts inimical to the rule of law and obedience to court order, following the frequent appearance of Chief Callistus Ekenze at Imo Government functions, posturing as the Deputy Governor of the State.

The legal icons maintained that the issue of who is the Deputy Governor of Imo State is subject to litigation, which can only be settled whenever the court determines whether Prince Eze Madumere has ceased to be the Imo State Governor, through impeachment.

These issues are raised following the appearance of Ekenze at Imo State Government functions, where he appears to be acting like the next senior person to the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha

This Newspaper learnt that since court stopped his swearing-in as Deputy Governor of Imo State, it is difficult to define Ekenze’s position now at Government functions, since he ought to have resigned his office as the Head of Service before being made Deputy Governor Designate, whose swearing-in was aborted at the last minute by a court order.

Trumpeta learnt that according to Civil Service Rule, Ekenze ought to have quit as a Civil Servant, as well as the Head of Service of Imo State.

However, sources said that Ekenze is yet to relinquish any of his positions, since he still goes to office as a civil servant and Head of Service, as well as doubling as the Deputy Governor Designate, even as his matter is in court.

During the last swearing-in of the elected local government chairmen in Imo State, Ekenze did not only attend the ceremony, but posed in a Group photograph of only top functionaries of Imo State Government, standing on the immediate left of the Governor; a position reserved for the Deputy Governor.

“Now, did he appear at that function as Deputy Governor Designate or as Head of Service, a position he ought to have resigned to pursue the office of Deputy Governor? Trumpeta was asked.

Investigations also unveiled that the convoy of cars on the entourage of Ekenze has doubled, while more security Personnel have been assigned to him.

Sources also said that Permanent Secretaries in the service of Imo State Government are confused on who is the Head of Service, wondering if Ekenze has resigned, and who is incharge.

They also wonder if he still functions as the Deputy Governor Designate, while operating from his office at the State Secretariat, Owerri.