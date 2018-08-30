Announcer Publisher, Anyama, Ex Assembly Leader Egbuchulem Go Home

Publisher of Announcer newspapers, Chief Jeo Anyama will be laid to rest at his Ideato home this weekend.

Anyama who died few months ago until his death remained an icon in the print media Industry. His presence shall be missed. Meanwhile, the family members of the former majority leader of the Imo State, Hon Dr John Egbuchulem have given indication that the member who represented Mbaitoli state constituency 2007- 2011 in the Imo State House of Assembly has died.

Egbuchulem who represented Mbaitoli in the platform of the PDP before he changed camp and became UPP state chairman for Imo State has ceased from public appearance for moths fuelling speculations that he is either ill or has died.

But a post monitored online by his brother Dr Osmond Ukanacho indicates that Egbuchulem from Mbieri is dead. Further details have it that he will be buried this weekend too.

According to a post picked from Ukanacho’s timeline in Facebook, it was obvious the dark shinned former member of the House is dead.

Ukanacho, a relation of Egbuchulem and his greatest ally in UPP who carried the party’s banner in 2015 governorship election in the post states;

“It was the great writer, Ovid who wrote and quote, “It is neither wealth nor ancestry but honourable conduct and noble disposition that make Men great” unquote. The foregoing postulation attempts a definition of a Man of great honour, a Man of poise, a Man of immense courage, unqualified integrity, a Man of impeccable track record, a Man of Oratory, eloquence, administrative ingenuity and electrifying personality as Chief, Dr Chukwuemeka John Egbuchulam my mentor, back bone, brother and more a Dad than a brother. Rest in Perfect Peace “Brother” until that beautiful Morning when the trumpet shall sound. Adieu my political Mentor…..am weak but what can I do. Good Night my elder brother!!!.

Trumpeta learnt that Egbuchulem who had been sick may have died before months ago but the family chose to make his death public now.

In a related development, a frontline Governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Barrister Humphrey Anumudu has described the death of Hon. Dr. Egbuchulem as a great loss to the people of Mbaitoli Local Government and Imo State in general.

In a statement issued in Owerri the Imo State capital, Barrister Anumudu described Hon. Dr. Egbuchulem as a very upright character who cherished hardwork and diligence.

“For anybody who came in close contact with Dr Egbuchulem, he was such a nice fellow who did not bear malice against fellow men. Infact Egbuchulem represented hardwork as a team player”.

Anumudu who prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul, urged his family and political associates to bear his death with fortitude.