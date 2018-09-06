Police Nab Killers of 20 Years Old Girl Murdered in Imo

Imo State police command have arrested Sylvester Chima, a 20-year-old man, and three others for the kidnap and murder of one Miss Oluchi Nnodumele.

Dasuki Galadanchi, the State Commissioner of Police, told Southern city News on Tuesday that the men of the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the command arrested the suspects in River State.

Galadanchi gave the names of the other suspects as Gift Igwe, 27, Solomon Godwin, 28 and Wosa Okachukwu, 23.

The Commissioner of Police said the suspects were arrested on August 29 in Rivers State in continuation of the manhunt for the abductors and killers of Miss Oluchi Nnodumele, of Awo Idemili in the Orsu LGA of Imo State.

The suspect were arrested on August 29 at Alawama Estate Road Rivers State and have confessed to the kidnap and murder of the girl.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed the identity of their gang members, and confessed that they have four AK-47 rifles and four six rounds of English revolver pistol in possession of the fleeing gang leader.

The CP, assure Imo people, especially the family of the slain girl, that the Imo State police command will not rest until they bring all those who have hands in the kidnap and subsequent killing of the innocent girl.

Galadanchi said “crime has no place in our country and to all those who murdered that girl, they can only run, but we will catch them.

The investigating team has been mandated to fish out all of the suspects.

As a command, we understand the agony the family of that slain girl is passing through and as a law enforcement agency, we will nab all the fleeing suspects, including the gang leader.

The commissioner of police called on Imolites to keep providing the command with information, said the community policing strategies of the I.G.P were the brain behind his achievement.