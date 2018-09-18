By Okey Alozie

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has employed a new strategy designed to woo Imo Voters for the 2019 general election as aspirants jostle for elective positions. Apart from the interest of his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, the governor has a line-up he is toiling to make APC candidates in 2019 elections.

The governor while presenting his speech at the swearing in ceremony of the new appointees of the Rescue Mission on Monday, at Imo Government House, disclosed that over N3.5m will be dolled out for community projects as each autonomous community in Imo is expected to get up to N4m for its own project. He also announced that all secondary schools will be rehabilitated. Roads in Imo to be reconstructed adding that over 50,000 rural women will benefit from “my people” “my people” programme.

The governor further promised to give each market woman N100, 000 to enable them commence petty trading business over 20 women from each local government area shall get free N20, 000 loans from the Rescue Mission before the end of this month.

He vowed that his seven remaining month as Governor will be greater than the 7 years he has stayed in office.

According to the governor, multiple projects must be executed within the remaining months. He therefore urged Imolites to shun the activities of the detractors of the government and face realities.

In his words “I have not come to deceive Imo people rather to give succor to the poorest of the poor and to give hope to the hopeless” Okorocha submitted.

Trumpeta learnt that the new projects and empowerments are designed to woo Imolites who would vote in 2019. Sources disclosed that apparently aware of his rejection by people of the State, the governor is trying to adopt certain policies to attract the love of the masses.