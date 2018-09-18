Okorocha: My Covenant With Son In Law Uche Nwosu- Okorocha

By Okey Alozie

For those who may not be aware of the affinity between the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the husband of his first daughter, Chief Uche Nwosu, inducing him to be steadfast on his former Chief of Staff becoming next Governor of Imo State.

Trumpeta can now reveal the reasons Okorocha on Monday opened up on his covenant with the immediate past Chief of Staff, Imo State Government, Nwosu.

During his speech at the swearing in of new appointees of the Rescue Mission on Monday at Imo State Government House, the Governor revealed that he had an agreement with Uche Nwosu to continue the free education programme in Imo beyond 2019. According to him, only Uche Nwosu can continue the free education project because he understands the secret.

He also disclosed that all his team members must be carried along by Uche Nwosu. Another mutual understanding he revealed was that his Daughter Uloma and Imolites will be carried along in the developmental project “on no condition should you abandon my daughter Uloma” Okorocha warned.

Speaking further, he disclosed that he is going to work day and night to complete all the projects he started and will not abandon any one.

Okorocha vowed to jail all those he described as bad boys who he alleges smoke Indian hemp at various streets in Imo. He announced that no youth will be allowed to be used by the opposition. He therefore warn parents to advice their children to behave well to avoid problem.

He described those opposed to him and his group as wicked politicians who want to reap were they did not sow, adding that no bad politician can be governor of Imo State again.

Okorocha regretted why Madumere and others who were his close allied should betray him at the dying minute and beg for their coming back to the Rescue Mission.