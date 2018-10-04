Michael Crown Emerges APGA Assembly Candidate For Ihitte-Uboma

The Founder of Michael Crown Humanitarian Foundation for the indigents and less priviledged, Hon Michael Onyemaechi Njoku has emerged the candidate for Ihitte-Uboma State Constituency under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Michael Crown was declared winner in an indirect primary election held by the party yesterday at Ishinweke.

He polled a total number of 51 votes to defeat his opponents.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that his declaration as the party’s flagbearer has ignited joy and satisfaction in the hearts of majority of Ihitte-Uboma constituents.

It is believed that his antecedents which borders on philanthropy, accountability, accessibility, transparency and love for the down trodden may have earned him the victory and people’s support.

Meanwhile, Michael will be facing other candidates of respective political parties in the upcoming general elections, even though he has proven to be the most credible across party lines, and ganeared the people’s trust.

The APGA candidate has however appreciated his constituents, party leadership and the delegates for the show of love, while promising to make a positive difference.