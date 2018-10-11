Frantic attempt by the defeated and embattled Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Samdaddy) to scuttle the victory of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate for the 2019 election in Imo State, yesterday, as the Federal High Court, Owerri, refused to oblige his application to stop Ihedioha as PDP flag bearer.

[Justice M.T. Salihu, in his ruling, rather ordered that the status quo remains prior to October 8, 2018 when Senator. Sam Anyanwu brought his suit against the PDP, Ihedioha and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Attempt by Samdaddy’s counsel to twist the judge’s directive led to the judge to further clarify that “I have not stopped defendants or the electoral process from going on”.

After listening to arguments from Lewis Alozie (SAN), who led a team of other defence lawyers, the court adjourned the matter to November 19, 20, 21 and 22 for further hearing.

It would be recalled that the court’s refusal to oblige SamDaddy’s request to restrain PDP, Ihedioha and INEC, was the second in the series. On October 8, 2018, SamDaddy had through a Motion Experte sought to convince the court to grant restraining order against Ihedioha behind his back, but the judge declined, insisting that Ihedioha and the other defendants must be put on notice.

The pronouncement of the court caused wild jubilation among PDP members who had thronged to the court in shock over Samdaddy’s attempt to allegedly undermine PDP. As soon the court adjourned, shouts of “Hip, hip, hurray” filled the air.

Speaking to newsmen later, Lewis Alozie (SAN) stated that the issue is of no consequence. He said that the court’s directive is to the effect that Ihedioha remains the authentic candidate of the PDP until the matter brought by Samdaddy is determined. He however, expressed optimism that Ihedioha’s candidacy will remain intact at the end of the day.

Also speaking, another member of the defence legal team, Barr. Shedrack Anyalechi said that “the court is not a father Christmas to dash frivolous orders. The court made it clear that it had not stopped PDP, Ihedioha or INEC from continuing with the electoral process”

Anyalechi clarified that status quo means the situation that was in force before hostilities began on October 8, 2018 vide Samdaddy’s suit. According to him, the order was specific and devoid of any ambiguity. “Before October 8, 2018, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha was already the PDP Governorship candidate”, he stated.

Meanwhile, condemnation has continued to trail the resort to litigation by the Senator Anyanwu. The membership of the PDP and the electorate at large are angry at what they consider an attempt to truncate the chances of the party at the 2019 polls.