Why Ohakim Joined Accord, As Party Searches For Senate, Reps, Assembly Aspirants

By Onyekachi Eze

Reasons why the former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim who reportedly has dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for Accord party has emerged.

It would be recalled that it became apparently clear that the APGA he wanted to use as a vehicle to achieve his dream is no longer available to offer him the ticket, however, the former governor rushed to pick ticket of Accord.

Trumpeta learnt that Ohakim who is steadfast about his desire to rule Imo State again, for one more term “Otu Onu” had to leave to avoid being caught off guard by APGA disappointment.

It was learnt that the former governor is desirous to have another chance, hence the move to Accord after the romance with APGA.

Ohakim’s move to Accord is not unconnected to his manifesto which borders on his quest to reposition the State from the shackles of Okorocha’s bad governance.

Chief Ohakim had promised to recover all lost glories, as have been mismanaged by his successor, reiterating that he would make sure Okorocha accounts for all the income and expenses belonging to the State.

Ohakim’s new romance with Accord party could also be traced to his desires towards fixing Imo back to its former Status.

On his declaration to APGA at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Center Owerri, Ohakim while reading out his manifesto described Imo under Okorocha to have gone comatose, hence his zeal to liberate the state from the poverty level it has been subjected to.

Recall that the ex governor had claimed of leaving over N26.6billion naira into the state coffers, but Okorocha’s continued denial of Ohakim’s assertion may have been one of his reasons for seeking a second chance into Imo Douglas House.

In the same vein, the prolonged agitations of Imo pensioners is a likely fact, as he hope to give the retired civil servants their deserved treatments if elected by 2019, irrespective of political parties or interest.

The non-payment and slash of workers’ salaries could also be a motivational factor why the former Chief Executive of Imo immediately hurriedly joined Accord, with optimism that he would actualize his good desires under the Accord party.

Meanwhile, the party is said to be in serious search of aspirants for the Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly positions for the 2019 general election.