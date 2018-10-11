Latest on Suspension: Imo Assembly Wants Five Suspended Lawmakers To Drop Court Case Before Recall

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Following the suspension given to 5 lawmakers of Imo State House of Assembly namely Hon Nnaturuonye. I. Ifeanyi of Mbaitoli, Hon Oguwuike Uche of Ikeduru, Hon Donatus Onuigwe of Oru West, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo of Oru East and Hon. Chiji Chioma over certain allegations, condition has been handed to them before they will be recalled.

It would be recalled that the mentioned lawmakers were suspended by the speaker Rt. Hon Acho Ihim led members in May 2018 after the troubled primaries that polarized members of the ruling APC. After hitting the first four suspected to be in alliance with the Coalition against the Rescue Mission faction, the last of them Onuigwe was also axed before the lawmakers commenced impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere. Trumpeta reliably learnt that part of the demands the House leadership made to their suspended colleagues was withdrawal of the cases in court before reconsideration for recall.

After the suspension, the sanctioned members has approached the law court, the matter is still on before the new demand from the House leadership for the case to be dropped.

One of the suspended lawmakers who confirmed the development told Trumpeta correspondent “How can I be asked us to withdraw the case when our salaries are not paid to us”

He also noted that he cannot be asked to withdraw a case when he has not done anything wrong that prompted them to suspend him and others in the first place as he said that all his money must be paid to him first before he thinks of withdrawing any case.