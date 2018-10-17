APC Elders Dragged Uche Nwosu To Buhari Over Guber Bid

A political Group in Imo State, called Imo APC Elders Council has written a strong worded petition to the President, Mohammadu Buhari, expressing anger, over what they called Governor Rochas Okorocha’s over ambition for political power, which they said may plunge Imo State into political chaos, if he was not called to order.

In an open letter addressed to Buhari by the Elders, signed by Dr Edmund JK Onyewuchi as the chairman, the Elders said they deemed it necessary to call the attention of President Buhari on the Imo matter, since he is the Chief Security officer of the Nation.

‘We deemed it necessary to alert you, first as the Chief Security Officer of the Nation and second as the leader of the APC and to humbly call Governor Rochas Okorocha to order to avert failure of the party in Imo State”, the letter read.

The Elders said that their major plank of the petition was to stop Okorocha from foisting Chief Uche Nwosu as the candidate of APC as against the wish of the majority members of the party in Imo State.

“Mr. President, when a few months ago the Governor boasted that he had secured your approval to embark on this agenda through the surrogacy of his son- inlaw, Uche Nwosu, we thought it was a joke” the Elders wrote.

They maintained that Okorocha’s quest to force Uche Nwosu on Imo people has led him to destroy Imo APC in the process, adding that in his actions in dropping the name of the President many gullible citizens believe that President Buhari supports Okorocha in his impunities.

“By this actions, Gov Okorocha is telling Imo people that the Presidency has approved the candidature of his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu” they maintained.

The petitioners made it clear to Buhari that APC will fail in 2019 elections in Imo State if Okorocha succeeds in forcing his son inlaw Uche Nwsou as the candidate of the party.

They said that Okorocha has failed in the last seven years in office, which makes it difficult to sale whomever he produces as APC Governorship candidate.

“If Gov Okorocha had done well in the last seven years and half, perhaps nobody would have begrudged him his fantasy” they maintained.