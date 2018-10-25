The ticket holder for the Governorship race of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume is experiencing restless challenges at the moment over choice of running mate.

As governorship candidates whose tickets have been confirmed inform the public choice of deputy governorship candidates that of Araraume is yet to be made public.

Trumpeta learnt that the issue had put the fair skinned politician under pressure as APGA Imo State chapter and his followers in the Destiny Organization political family look forward to the eventual person to merit the position.

Sources disclosed that prior to his emergence, it was rumoured that one of the aspirants, Prince Daniel Kanu had to step down for him and asked his supporters to vote for Araraume during the primaries on an arrangement that he would be picked for the Deputy slot.

Kanu was observed seriously hobnobbing with Araraume during that period.

However, Senator Araraume could not make any statement on Kanu as his running mate fueling further speculation that the APGA candidate is not in a hurry make public name of his partner.

It was learnt that aside the issue of other aggrieved APGA aspirants who have been tackling process leading to Araraume’s emergence, choice of a running mate has troubled the Senator.

Further information has it that Araraume is taking his time to make a choice which has somehow has caused disquiet in his political set up.

The senator is said to be at crossroads on the next line of action concerning who to pick as his second in command considering the intricacies surrounding the choice. Apart from the issue of Kanu, Araraume is said to be looking at the side of Owerri and any of the numerous aggrieved aspirants may come up for consideration.

It was learnt that the Kanu option appears to be defective considering that he may not be grounded in the politics of the state like Araraume who has support base in all the LGAs of the zone. Also, Kanu’s Ideato background, part of Orlu zone is also considered a factor that may force Araraume to look the other way.

The pressure on the Senator is aggravated by the interest of the party in the state following his decision to be on the same page with the APGA leadership and members. Since picking the ticket which other aspirants are kicking against, Araraume as a grassroots politician experienced in winning people over to his side has applied several tactics to gain the support of all. He has also made a reach out to the aggrieved aspirants for support. Apart from the party leadership making an input into who becomes his running mate the rapprochement to the aggrieved aspirants may lead to offer of Deputy Governorship slop to any of them from Owerri Zone.

Though no word has been heard from the Senator or any of his aides on the matter, Trumpeta learnt that in preparation for the task ahead especially picking of a Deputy, all committees in place before now has been dissolved. The dissolution of the campaign committees is part of the steps to choose a Deputy before a new one shall be instituted.

Meanwhile, the matter where some aspirants of the party who lost out dragged APGA and Araraume to court has been adjourned to Tuesday, November 13, 2018 after a failed attempt to secure an injunction restraining APGA from submitting the name of distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as gubernatorial candidate of the party come 2019, a group of aspirants led by a former governor of Imo state is still bent in getting injunction against the party and Senator Araraume.

The applicants were asked to serve all parties on notice before their desire to stop Araraume from campaigning can be granted.