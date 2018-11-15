By Okey Alozie

Senator Hope Uzodinma who returned from Abuja Wednesday have promised Imo people better days ahead, adding that evil days have paved way for a new era of joy and happiness.

Uzodinma who was highly impressed with the heroic reception given to him by Imo people on arrival from Abuja insisted that governor Rochas Okorocha should allow peace to reign and succumb finally to the interest of Imolites.

Speaking further, the Orlu zone Senator revealed that all the aspirants who believed in moving the state forward have put aside their differences to give him full support to win the Governorship election under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) come 2019.

He submitted that he will carry everybody along in his programmes regardless of the zone or status.

In his words “Imo people should now celebrate their liberation. Those who are in exile have all returned to Imo and from all indication is alive again. “Truly great thing has happened in Imo State”.

Senator Uzodinma continued, “I am the Moses of our time, and the Egyptians you see today, you shall see them no more”. If I become your governor, hospitals will function again, Local Government Areas and rural communities will also be functional” Uzodinma hinted.

He also disclosed that his mega rally will start soonest; adding that the APC campaign in Imo will be worthwhile.

Hon TOE Ekechi who spoke on the rousing welcome to Senator Hope Uzodinma by his followers flashed back on the evil days as he narrated how one man wanted to intimidate, harass and surpress every body.

“We were in exile but now, we have been vindicated” TOE Ekechi declared.