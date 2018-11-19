Uzodinma May Surrender Imo APC Guber Ticket To Owerri zone

The drama characterizing who flies the ticket of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for the 2019 governorship race may witness another scenario before the final date scheduled for substitution of candidates name in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Series of developments have been trailing processes for the emergence of APC governorship candidate for the State. Apart from disagreements related to the conduct of primaries, the parties involved are in court to seek judicial remedy after Senator Hope Uzodinma was announced winner and name forwarded to the electoral body for recognition.

Trumpeta however gathered that despite having his name on INEC list as the APC governorship candidate, Senator Uzodinma may likely surrender the ticket for a person from Owerri zone to carry on for the 2019 election.

This newspaper learnt that Uzodinma who is not a foundation member of Coalition faction of Imo APC came in to flight on the side of those opposed to Okorocha to assist them stop imposition of his son in-law and not picking the ticket.

Trumpeta learnt that moments after the Gulak committee declared Uzodinma winner of the October 1st primaries, other leaders in the Coalition faction of APC had no option than to join forces with the Senator to stand against Okorocha. It was also leant that part of the agreement was for the Senator to facilitate the Coalition stop Okorocha imposing the son inlaw and get the ticket for Owerri zone. It was also in the process that the Owerri zone aspirants, except for few, endorsed Uzodinma and gave approval for him to be declared winner.

Part of the agreement for the support of the Owerri zone aspirants like the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, Chief Jude Ejiogu, Sir George Eche and returned Commodore Peter Gbujie to Uzodinma was that the zone would get the ticket in return at the end of the struggle.

Indications that Uzodinma may opt out and hand over to Owerri zone emerged when it was discovered that the name of Barr Cyprian Akaolisa, one of his steadfast political ally was entered as running mate in the INEC form displayed for the public at the State office in Owerri.

Akaolisa, a former Transition Committee Chairman of Orsu, hails from the same Oru East, Orlu and Orsu federal constituency with Uzodinma. Feelers have it that for political equation and balance which has become part of the unwritten policy in sharing of political positions in the state, a Governor and Deputy do not come from same Senatorial districts.

The inclusion of Akaolisa’s name, Trumpeta further learnt remains part of the arrangement for Uzodinma to forgo the ticket to an Owerri zone person and have his political soul mate, Akaolisa from his camp as Running mate. The arrangement is for Owerri zone adopted candidate to emerge the candidate, then Akaolisa from Hope Uzodinma group comes in as the Deputy Governor.

Another angle to the new twist is the persistent clamour by Owerri zone to be allowed to produce the next governor of the state. Based on charter of Equity, Owerri zone people are insisting to be allowed to produce the next governor of the state. Uzodinma is of Orlu zone who produced Chief Achike Udenwa and the incumbent. Apparently aware of the challenge the Owerri zone challenge will pose, Uzodinma is said to be considering dropping the ticket for the zone and having the chance to produce a Deputy.