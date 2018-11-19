By Orji Sampson

The desire of Hon Ngozi Nwanna to positively offer the good people of Owerri zone senatorial constituency effective and efficient representation has started gathering grassroots support.

This development which was ensured when the DG of Ngozi Nwanna Foundation, Hon Andyson Obani in conjunction with some Elders and leaders of the foundation hosted the executive members of Okada Riders Union in Mbaitoli LGA at Ubomiri recently.

Hon Andyson Obani who was delighted at the support force of the Okada riders in his speech encouraged them saying “some of you are graduates, some are bread winners in the family, some of you are intelligent but were not opportune to have quality education. Don’t worry, don’t lose hope. Ngozi will see to your predicaments. Some of you will not continue with this business when we get there. I thank you for endorsing the best among all: ” we will continue to explore continue to explore common grounds towards promoting common good. Ngozi Nwanna is resilient, relentless & responsible. Her permanent interest is to serve her people. Her political ambition is meant to rescue Owerri zone. She will serve with integrity, confidence and commitment. Our great party ADC is the most credible alternative. Our women, youths, elders, physically challenged and vulnerable persons are indispensable partners in all our mission.

In his words, Mr Chidi Iwuagwu (Double Chief), the Media Director/Publicity thanked the Okada riders for partnering with their project emphasizing the need for them to work closely with Hon Nwanna to ensure she wins the mandate to represent Owerri zone at the red chambers come 2019.

He therefore stressed that Ngozi Nwanna is not just the best candidate but the most credible and qualified to offer Owerri zone senatorial district efficient and uncommon representation that shall bring total liberation for the youths, emancipate and empower the women while attracting federal allocations due to the area.

Responding, the chairman of the Okada riders union, Mr Collins Ekezie from Dimoji Obokwe in Mbatoli LGA thanked the members of the foundation and supporters of Ngozi Nwanna for senate 2019 for bestowing confidence in them and for realizing the importance of his people assuring the complete support and undaunted loyalty of his members to the noble course that will not just bring salvation to the common man but also give them the desired representation.

During the consultative visit to Obi Mbieri accident kingdom, The village head Chief Dr Emma Emerenini (Ugwumba of Duruamato Dimorji Obokwe) welcomed the development & blessed the team.