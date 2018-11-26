As the 2019 general election draws nearer, the camp of governor of Imo State, Anayo Rochas Okorocha seems to be shaking and experiencing difficult times over reported division on the planned defection to another party.

Reports reaching Trumpeta news desk indicate that most party men are against the notion of joining another party other than the All Progressives Congress, APC allegedly being planned by the son in-law and the group’s guber hopeful, Chief Uche Nwosu.

It was gathered that internal problems are growing in the Rescue Mission between members of the faction of APC who are not willing to leave and those pushing for the governor’s son in-law to join another party for his governorship contest.

Since APC did not submit his name arising from different court case on the conduct of APC governorship primaries in Imo State, there are reports that Nwosu is searching for a different platform to realize his ambition.

But the search and desire to pull out with others has thrown the camp into trouble with many opposed to the planned movement.

It was learnt that APC members and followers in Okorocha’s camp who have tickets of the party to run for elective positions in 2019 are not willing to move should Nwosu decides to enter another party. A source revealed that the likes of Chief Emma Ojinere, Hon Nnanna Igbokwe, Barr Obinna Mbata and Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo who picked National Assembly tickets may not dump APC because of Nwosu’s interest.

The candidates who are of Rescue Mission are careful not to move to avoid acts capable of ruining their chances in the election.

The team is said not in the mood to join the Option B idea of the Nwosu which is joining another party from APC to achieve his ambition.

Sources also disclosed that majority of the party Excos who came in with the Daniel Nwafor led exco are not also willing to move out because of the fear that they will lose their positions in the new party.

Meanwhile, the battle over who controls the Imo State Government House come 2019 have taken a new dimension, this time around, feelers are high that the former Chief of Staff, Nwosu may consider Democratic Progressive Party, DPP as his only next option to run for Governor. The feelers were fertilized by the movement of Dr Paschal Obi, a strong ally of Okorocha who lost the House of Reps tickets to the incumbent, Hon Austine Chukwukere, to DPP.