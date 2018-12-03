The Arch Bishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Anthony JV Obinna has denied a cover story report carried by Trumpeta Newspaper on November 29, 2018 on the selection of Prof Placid Njoku as the running mate of Senator Hope Uzodinma in the 2019 Imo Governorship election on the plat form of All Progressive Congress, APC.

The said publication had the caption “How Prof Placid Njoku became Uzodinma’s Deputy; The Archbishop Obinna Connection”.

In a Press Statement signed by Rev Fr George Nwachukwu, Director of Communications, Catholic Arch Diocese of Owerri, the Bishop denied the Trumpeta story saying he had no hand in the said allegation.

“We State categorically that the revered and peace-loving Archbishop was neither consulted nor ever suggested the appointment of the candidate in question” the release read.

The release went on “We therefore, on behalf of the good people of Imo State, the Catholic community and archbishop himself demand the management of the “Trumpeta Newspaper” to render an unreserved apology to the Archbishop, retrieve the statement as false and desist from any further defamatory publication relating to the Bishop”

In view of this, the Management of Trumpeta Newspaper sincerely regret any embarrassment the said publication may have caused the revered Arch Bishop as that publication was not meant to impugn on his integrity or defame his respected self and there retrieves the said publication with remorse.

