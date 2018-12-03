The burial of late Mrs Florence Izunaso, mother of Senator Osita Izunaso, which took place at Ohakpu in Oru West LGA, Imo State in the weekend created an opportunity for Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere to meet face to face ever since their political war commenced.

However, their meeting was not rosy, as both men who still nurse anger against each other avoided one another, but not without incidents that would have torn the burial ceremony apart.

The tensed situation at the ceremony between Okorocha and his Deputy was heightened by the Governor, who against Court Order and protocol at the event, introduced Imo State Head of Service, Chief Calistus Ekenze as the Imo State Deputy Governorship designate, without mentioning Prince Madumere who was sitting inside the church.

However, this action by the Governor elicited murmuring, which disturbed the peace in the church for some minutes.

But the Chief Mourner, Senator Osita Izunaso who sensed danger, quickly introduced Eze Madumere as the Deputy Governor of Imo State, which caused another round of reactions from the dignitaries that graced the occasion.

Trumpeta noticed that after noticing that his action did not go down well with the majority of Nigerians present at the burial ceremony, the Imo State Governor sought for ways to amend the situation.

From hence on, Prince Madumere avoided Okorocha at the ceremony including evading him in case there was cause for handshakes.

But Madumere was pissed off with the action of his former Boss and Ally and described Okorocha’s behaviour in such an event that brought top Nigerians together, as embarrassing to the State, and not to him Madumere, whom the Governor targeted to deride.

In a statement made available to Trumpeta and signed by Madumere’s Media Aide, Uche Onwuchekwa, the Deputy Governor maintained that he still remains the Deputy Governor of Imo State whether Okorocha likes it or not, adding that it was unfortunate that the Governor abuses court orders with impunity and still runs to Court for Justice when he feels his own rights are being infringed.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor commended Senator Izunaso for his maturity and approach in bringing the situation under control at the event.

The Deputy Governor advised politicians to eschew bitterness and vendetta, urging them to always separate family and personal hatred from politics and public service.

“It is unfortunate that till date Chief Okorocha in his grandstanding has willfully resolved not to obey the order of court by blatantly refusing to restore every official privileges of the Deputy Governor save for access to his office” Madumere said.

Meanwhile, many of those who reacted to the “Ohakpu Drama” maintained that it was high time the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha conducted himself Excellently by acting “ Excellency” in public functions, pointing out that protocol does not mind your personal hatred for any individual, as you must obey the law of protocol.

They described the Okorocha action as petty and childish, as he would have refused announcing any body’s name at all as his Deputy, since that should have been left for the Master of Ceremony MC or the Chief Mourner to do.

Imo people who heard about the “Izunaso matter” remembered what happened in Oguta at the burial ceremony of Legal Icon, Late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, where his son, Charles Oputa “Charly Boy” forcefully snatched the Microphone from Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.