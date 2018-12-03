 2019 Imo Governorship: Owerri Zone Elders Deny Rumour Of Consensus for Guber Candidates

Members of Owerri zone elders have vehemently reiterated their stand that they have neither came up with any consensus Governorship candidate nor adopted anybody yet.

Speaking to Trumpeta on Telephone, the Deputy Chairman of the group Chief Sam Obaji told Trumpeta that Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe zones has neither discussed nor agreed on any consensus Governorship candidate for now.

According to Chief Obaji, the elders of the three zones are still waiting for the final list from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on who and who are the candidates of the political parties.

He said that it is only after such a pronouncement by INEC that the elders of the three zones of the State would holistically look at the characters who emerged to determine who will unite and write the wrongs of Okorocha’s regime right.

“We congratulate all the flag bearers who have emerged so far for their emergence at the various primaries of the political parties”. He however, warned that Owerri zone will not accept any zone within the State that would relegate Owerri zone to a second fiddle of Deputy Governor.

He opined that the elders of Owerri zone has no hand in Professor Placid Njoku’s choice of Deputy Governor to Senator Chief Hope Uzodinma. Pointing out that such a move would truncate the good intention of Owerri zone.

“We detest any Owerri zone son who goes out lobbying or canvassing for any Deputy position to anybody in this regards”.

We are of the opinion that Owerri zone people and Professor Placid Njoku decision to be running mate to Hope Uzodinma is selfish and he did not consult with the elders.

We are very conscious of religious balancing in the polity to ensure everybody has a sense of belonging. “Araraume and Hope went and choose same Catholics. So, if we do otherwise we are helping to balkanize the people”

Owelle has destroyed Imo and we all want somebody who will unite the masses.

We are pleading with the masses to remain calm and peaceful as we shall in no distant time come out with our position on the matter.