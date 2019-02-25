It was dramatic at the Imo West Senatorial District Collation centre in Orlu as the state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha finally was declared senator-elect of the zone.

After hours of delay arising from unconfirmed stories related irregularities in the Saturday election which prompted the Returning Officer of INEC, led by Prof Francis Ibeawuchi, the Imo State Governor was declared winner under APC.

The election had been dicey between Okorocha, the PDP candidate, Jones Onyeriri and APGA’s Osita Izunaso leading to accusations and counter accusations. Our field reporters who monitored the elections disclosed that the PDP had accused Okorocha of allegedly manipulating figures of results in his favour and therefore called for cancellation. The party also went further and accused the governor’s men of using security operatives and held the returning officer hostage.

At a time, there were reports that while he was been held a gunpoint to declare the result, the life of his daughter was in danger.

According to an audio tape in Trumpeta possession, the Returning Officer who was held hostage announced the result under duress.

Details of the tape revealed that there appears to be a state of confusion in the outcome of Imo West senatorial district election held last Saturday.

Collation of results from the twelve Local Government Areas that constitute the district was halted around nine o’clock on Sunday night due to alleged irregularities.

However the Returning officer for Imo West senatorial district otherwise known as Orlu zone Professor Innocent Ibeabuchi had after collation around 10 o’clock in the morning declared Governor Rochas Okorocha of the All progressives Congress winner of the election having polled a total of 97,762 votes to defeat his closest rival Chief Jones Onyeriri who polled 63,117 votes.

The Returning Officer Professor Ibeabuchi had alleged that he was declaring the result under duress as he was held hostage by unnamed persons.

He said he made the declaration to save his life and that of his family members.

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Officer of Independent National Electoral Commission in the state Mrs Emmanuella Opara confirmed that the Electoral Officer in charge of Orlu Local Government Area Mrs. Alloy Njoku and Returning officer professor Ibeabuchi for the election were held hostage and forced to make a declaration.

She said the Commission had sent a rescue team to the collation centre in Orlu to save the situation.

Meanwhile the PDP candidate for the election, Chief Jones Onyeriri had in a news conference called on INEC to disregard the results being declared alleging gross irregularities.

Meanwhile in the election released so far for Federal Constituencies in Orlu zone, Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo (APC) won Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba Fed Constituency while Kingsley Uju (AA) is for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West. For Ideato and Oru East, Orsu and Orlu, Edwin Iheanacho (APC) emerged winners respectively.