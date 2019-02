Mr. Amaechi Onyinye Joseph aged 29 years an indigene of Umunede in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigerian who was alleged to have on the 26th day of June 2015 hit one Obinna James aged 20 years also from Umunede with a big stick on the head during a fight which resulted in the death of Obinna James has been declared wanted.

An eye witness narrated that Amaechi who has not been seen since after the incident and has been declared wanted by the police claimed he acted in self defense. In his words, he was coming back from the farm with his brother when they saw a woman from the same village trying to fix her bike that developed problem. As Amaechi and his brother offered to help the woman, another woman from the community who had issues with Amaechi emerged, sighting Amaechi and his brother trying to help out the woman with a faulty bike saw it as a good opportunity to settle scores with Amaechi raised alarm, accusing Amaechi and his brother of attempting to steal the woman’s bike.

This alarm attracted the villagers who pounced on Amaechi and his brother. It was in the course of the mob attack that Amaechi hit Obinna James with a big stick on the head that incidentally led to the death of the young man.

Amaechi and his brother fled the scene and have never been sighted.

The death of the young man and the disappearance of Amaechi and his brother has angered the villagers to the point of threatening to kill them should they be sighted anywhere around the community.