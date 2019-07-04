Operatives of the Imo State Police Command rose to the occasion in the early hours of yesterday when it dislodged suspected kidnappers who have been making life difficult for road users on the Owerri-Porthacourt road after Umuagwo town in Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

Trumpeta learnt that a well organized sting operation coordinated by various units of the police command led to the killing of three suspected kidnappers and rescue of seven victims.

A group of travelers in a commercial vehicle, and a private car owner at the Nkarahia junction of the Owerri- Porthacourt road were reportedly kidnapped a few days ago. In the course of the search for the abductors, the operatives laid ambush inside the Mgbuisi/Obilli thick forest in Ohaji area of Ohaji Egbema.

It was learnt that, in the process, one of the kidnappers who is suspected to be the food vendor passed with a motorcycle to deliver rice to the team but was confronted by police. In the process the security operatives stormed into their den and a shootout ensued. Police fire power was enormous to gun down three while others escaped with wounds.

About 15 victims captured, tied and blind folded by the suspects were rescue alive and unhurt.

The police after the successful operation retreated to the Divisional headquarters of the Ohaji Divisional Police, Umuagwo where bodies of the shot kidnappers were displayed while the victims underwent debriefing and necessary documentary.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Ikeokwu Orlando confirmed the incident. Ikeokwu told Trumpeta on phone that victims were rescued while suspects shot during gun battle when they challenged the operatives.