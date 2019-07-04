Ex Deputy Gov, Madumere Clocks 55

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere added another year on Thursday.

Prince Madumere is one of the founding members of All Progressives Congress. He served Imo State government for eight years as Chief of Staff, Government House and later as a Deputy Governor is 55 years old.

Madumere is a United States trained technocrat from the San Jacinto College and University of Houston, Texas. He trained in Management and Business. He also has Masters’ Degree in History and International Studies. He is fellow of Nigeria Institute of Management, Institute of Strategic Management and many others, having gone through the routine training and having practiced as a Management Consultant.

Madumere, who is from a Royal family, Achi, Ezi Autonomous Community, Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State, has made serious impression in the hearts of Imo people, especially the oil bearing communities because of his ability to resolve most of the crises that caused many years of restiveness. He replicated the same successes while managing crises among Traditional Rulers and creation of autonomous communities where he was applauded for his integrity and forthrightness.

According to his Special Adviser on Media, Madumere traditionally will be marking the day with Thanksgiving and celebrate with Special Children at the orphanage on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Madumere is a member of the Federal Republic and has bagged other national and international Awards on service, leadership and integrity. He was 2016 The Voice Magazine African Personality of the Year.

Most importantly, he led the battle liberated Imo from the clutches of Dreaded Emperor.

Once again, Happy Birthday, Your Excellency Sir