Olisa Maduagwu Lauds Ihedioha, Irona On Power Restoration ,Dualization of Oguta Road 

Tunji Adedeji

Mr Olisa Maduagwu, Founder of Senator Alhaji Umar Maduagwu Foundation has commended the Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and his Deputy, Engr. Gerald Irona, for their effort towards addressing the electricity problem facing Oguta Local Government Area since the last 8 years.

Olisa Umar Maduagwu, who is the only surviving son of the late senator Umar Maduagwu of the 3rd Republic, on Wednesday gave this commendation while speaking with Trumpeta.

He eulogized the rebuild Imo government for awarding the dualization of Oguta road, stressing that the road dualization would ease movement and reduce traffic gridlock in the area.

He lamented that the area had not had access to good roads and public power supply since eight years, a situation which he blamed on the past governor.

The youthful Maduagwu who described Oguta LGA as the bedrock of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State pledged his unalloyed support to Engr Irona who hail from the area, urging him and other stakeholders to take the issue seriously so that power supply can be restored to the area within the shortest possible time.

Maduagwu who was impressed with the renewed progress of work, enjoined Oguta youths and Muslim community to rally round the current administration for support.

He chronicled the suffering of Oguta community in the past eight years without electricity and motorable roads, thereby appealing for speedy solution.

According to him, “I must commend the governor and his deputy, our own brother for coming to the rescue of Oguta people. Despite the contribution of the LGA in the revenue of the Imo state it is regrettable that we found ourselves in such situation.”

Governor Ihedioha and Irona has struck a chord with the people by awarding the dualizing of that road and their popularity has soared as this would remove the pain our people go through daily as they come in or go out of the Oguta. ”, he said.

Maduagwu said since electricity work began, he had spoken with many people in Oguta who were very happy with the governor for listening to their cries.

He said for him the journey so far is so good and appealed to public spirited individuals from Oguta to join in assisting the government in the development of their communities.

He called on the Gov Ihedioha to appoint indigenous Muslim into his cabinet, adding that they would play important role and deliver on their job.

According to him, Imo has many indigenous Muslim that can perform better if considered .I strongly believes there will be a good difference.

Since the history of Imo State indigenous Muslim had been relegated to the back sit due to religion and I feel there is no better time to right this wrong than now.”