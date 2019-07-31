Uzodinma Vs Ihedioha Shocking Revelations At Tribunal, As Akaolisa Testifies

By Okey Alozie

Star witness to All Progressive Congress (APC) in the ongoing Imo guber election Tribunal holding in Owerri, Imo State, Bar COC Akaolisa on Tuesday entered the witness box for his cross examination.

While in the witness box certain revelations were made as the question and answer continued. The respondent lawyer questioned on the “sudden death” of 388 agents of APC but Akaolisa admitted that “not all were dead”.

The question continued with the PDP lawyers asking for a direct explanation on page 65 column 69 where registered voters is 462 and APC scored 819, page 285 which has 449 as number of registered voters and APC scored 780.

Another firebrand question that surprised people at the Tribunal was when the respondent lawyer asked for an explanation of the political ward where the number of registered voters is 526 PDP got 4 voters and it was written that APC scored the same 526.

The respondent lawyer then questioned the authenticity of such result.

Bar COC Akaolisa replied that it was typographical error, adding that it was the aggregate scores that gave his party victory in the march, 9 Imo guber election.

The heat became too much for Akaolisa who stood in the witness box for more than 1.30 min became tired, until his lawyer Chief Okee came to his rescue to plead to Judge to allow him seat down. The request was granted but Akaolisa reluctantly refused to seat down.

The respondent lawyer insisted that the number of accredited voters coupled with the certified true copies of the result be presented.

Earlier, forms EC8D, ECHB for the wards in Onuimo, Ideato North, Ahiazu and others were sited and identified as evidence by the witness.

Receipts showing APC official payments to INEC were also tendered as evidence at the tribunal. Exhibit LLI to LL 79 were all adopted as the petitioners evidence.

The respondent lawyer drew the attention of the star witness on paragraph 15 and ask of the C T C of pink copy. Akaolisa said APC applied for it and INEC gave it to the party.

The petitioner, Senator Hope Uzodinma recently appeared at the tribunal and tendered his 388 exhibits to back up his claims. The plethora of evidences adduced before the tribunal were over whelming that the tribunal admitted all and registered them and that acceptance marked the close of argument and submission of all witness from the petitioner.