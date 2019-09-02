By Okey Alozie

Deputy Governor of Imo State Chief Gerald Irona has declared that the state government under the leadership of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha will stop at nothing in making sure that it recovered all the looted properties and forceful takeover of land by the Okorocha led administration.

Chief Irona made this declaration at Grasshoppers handball stadium venue for the grand finale of 2019 Imo women August meeting.

The deputy governor who represented Governor Emeka Ihedioha at the occasion told women that the immediate past governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is fighting the rebuild administration because of the fraud he committed with his followers which have been uncovered. He hinted that all the forceful takeover of land by Okorocha and his men must be given back to the owners, adding that Ekeukwu market has returned to Owerri people.

He further described Owelle Rochas Okorocha as a drowning man who is in big trouble.

The deputy governor also warned the women to stop their children from being used as thugs against the present administration.

“Okorocha is using Imo youths to fight us but we shall use the women to stop him” Imo Deputy Governor submitted.

Meanwhile, Aides who served immediate past governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha have been tagged as security risk to people of the state.

This was made by Olu Owerri Unity Association, a socio-cultural organization of Owerri Senatorial Zone, rising from an emergency consultative meeting of the union reviewed intelligence reports from the Youth Wing and Vigilante Coordinators of the various Owerri Communities, resolved to alert the good people of Owerri Zone and Imo people resident in the zone of the activities of the above individuals and their sponsors, intended to cause security breach in Owerri.

According to Chief Martin Opara, President General of Olu Owerri

“Olu Owerri has analysed the clandestine activities of the above individuals, especially at very odd hours of the night and their resort to quartering some armed cultists and criminals at some residences in Owerri for possible attack and assassination of some people on their list, including the Secretary to State Government, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha and Hon. Jasper Ndubuaku, Chairman of the State Government Recovery Committee.

“The organization hereby alerts the entire local security outfits in Owerri, the youths and neighborhood security men, in line with the community policing strategy of the Inspector General of Police, to be on the alert to resist and apprehend any of the above mentioned persons and their hirelings during any of such criminal acts, and hand them over to the police for protection.

Those listed are former commissioner of youths and sports from Okorocha’s LGA, Kenneth Emelu, former ENTRACO GM, Nwoha Jeff and former LGA chairman of Okigwe, Onwumere Frank. Not left out is the former CPS to Okorocha who also claims to be his media aide, Sam Onwuemedo.