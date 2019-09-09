2019 Elections: Owerri Zone APC Form Force, As Charlvon Calls For Unity

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, from Owerri zone extraction, comprising Owerri Municipal, Owerri North, Owerri West, Ngor Okpala, Ikeduru, Mbaitoli, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise, and Aboh Mbaise are set for a strong opposition party giving by the fallout of the last political outing in the State.

In a meeting convened and held at the Owerri residence of Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon) and a leader from Ikeduru LGA over the weekend, they expressed their determination towards working as one body and formidable party bloc in the State.

Earlier in his address, the convener, Prince Charls Amadi said, he called the leaders from the 9 LGAs in Owerri zone under the APC to chat a way forward for the overall interest of the party and the State.

He thanked the party faithful for their doggedness and unflinching supports within and during the electioneering period and for their governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Charlvon submitted that all distractions and perceived disunity is now a thing of the past, calling for unity and collective responsibility in making APC more viable than it was.

According to him, “There is need for us to work together. There is need for us to strengthen this our great party, the APC. please, please, please, let us all be united, we must be our brother’s keeper. Open your doors and welcome more people in our fold. We don’t want to become a minority, we want to become absolute Majority”.

He added, “I have always said it, number is important in politics, we must be ready for any eventuality”.

Also commending the State party leadership, Prince Amadi urged the LGA Excos to go back to their respective LGAs and make the party more active and stronger by calling for meetings and tours.

The Chairman of the meeting, Prince Lemmy Akakeem thanked the convener of the meeting, Prince Charls Amadi for considering it worthy.

He pointed out that as a ruling party, there is need to strengthen it in the State so as not to be sidelined in the scheme of things.

Prince Akakem therefore frowned at those suspected to have worked against the party in the last elections, while appreciated all that stood by the party within the tribunal periods, saying that APC is still strong in the case through their contributions, prayers and supports.

Reacting, the Deputy Party Chairman, Hon Ugochukwu Nzekwe, and the Secretary of the party, Lady Love Ineh, respectively commended Charlvon for his doggedness in uniting the party members. They disclosed that Owerri zone has broken the jinx of calling for such an enlarged meeting since after the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, they advised that being a member of a political party doesn’t imply being into enmity with an opposition, but being resolute at all times.

They expressed optimism that the tribunal judgment would go down well in the ordinances of God.

In his vote of thanks, Rev C.N.N Nwanebu lauded the contributions of Prince Charls Amadi, especially for working towards reforming the party. He described him as a capacity leader worthy of emulation.

Notable persons present were; Chief Gibson Achonwa Njemanze, Hon Obinna Nshirim, Engr. Innocent Ikpamezie, Chief Alan B, Chief Canice Moore Omeogo, General Overseer Camp Hope, Chief Tony Jude chairman and coordinator Hope Uzodinma campaign organization, Hon Ifeanyi Opara IFECO, Barr Sam Okoro, Hon Barr Dan Iwuorie, the State Woman leader, among others.