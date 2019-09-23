Anyanwu Salutes Ihedioha’s Tribunal Victory  •Preaches Unity Among Litigants 

By Onyekachi Eze

A concerned Imolite and the President, Amalgamated Eastern Progressive Movement, Enyioha Chris A. E Anyanwu has sent a warm felicitations to the Imo State governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha over his tribunal victory, last week Saturday.

In a telephone chat with Trumpeta correspondent, Anyanwu described the Tribunal verdict as a reaffirmation of God’s mandate.

He said the judgment was a divine consolidation, which further proved that indeed, the prayers and support of Ndi Imo was with the rebuild Imo team.

Enyioha Anyanwu, who served as the immediate past National President of Imo State University, IMSU Alumni Association, opined that in less than 4 months in office, there are massive administrative and infrastructural developments across the State.

The Aboh Mbaise born technocrat extolled the leadership potentials of the governor, adding that rule of law, due process and legality in governance has returned to the State.

Anyanwu continued by admonishing all those in the opposition, especially the litigants to close ranks and work in synergy with the government in getting Imo back on track.

He defined the court cases as a distraction to the governor, who he said should be assisted in working in line with the Rebuild mission spirit that brought him into power rather than getting setbacks with further litigations.

Similarly, Anyanwu expressed confidence that with the ruling of the tribunal case, it would be another remarkable phase for the execution of projects already earmarked by the State government.

However, the motivational speaker and entrepreneur enjoined all hands to be on deck in repositioning the State to normalcy, while calling on the leadership of the State for an all inclusive government.