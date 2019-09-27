There are strong indications that a former Accountant General of Imo State Mrs Stella Udogwu has gone into hiding at the moment.

Udogwu who was removed by the former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha before he vacated office is said to be in the searchlight of the anti graft agencies who are looking at what transpired with finances of the state during the Okorocha times.

Moreso, Udogwu may have also kept away from the state as there is discreet probe of the finances of the state in the past. As activities of the recovery committee, are ongoing, there were revelations that the said former Accountant General acquired choice property and expensive cars which questions her source of wealth.

Trumpeta learnt that the probe by the Imo State government and anti graft bodies have pushed her into hiding.

Though no formal report has been made about her or corruption charges but Trumpeta was reliably informed that she has kept off public eyes.

Efforts to speak to her proved abortive as her phone numbers were not available.