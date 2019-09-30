Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Council Boss Getrude Iroeme Salutes Gov Ihedioha At Nigeria 59 Independence Anniversary

By Okey Alozie

The Inrerim Management Committee chairman of Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Hon Chief (Mrs) Getrude Iroeme has hailed Governor Emeka Ihedioha on the celebration of Nigerian 59 Independence Anniversary as well as his victory over his opponents at the recently concluded Imo guber Tribunal.

Speaking to Newsmen in Owerri, the council Boss said that the Tribunal triumph was a victory for the entire Imo State as it confirmed the mandate which the Imo electorate conferred on Chief Ihedioha on March 9, 2019 Governorship election, as anything contrary would have disenfranchised the masses.

The female council Boss however urged Ihedioha’s fellow contestants in the election to take the result in good fate and join hands with the Peoples Governor in Rebuilding Imo, pointing out that more distractions on Governor Ihedioha will be to the disadvantage of Imo State and its development.

The chairman employed the Governor to continue with his people’s oriented programmes adding that there are much to celebrate in Ihedioha’s 100 days in office.

As we celebrate the 59th Anniversary of Nigerian Independence, she appealed to Imolites to continue to give the State Governor full support to succeed in office. Hon Getrude Iroeme used the opportunity to present her score card of achievement which include painting of council fence, furnishing of offices at the council, installation of computers, hosting of 2019 August meeting, security and stakeholders meetings, clearing of site for new stadium and secretariat recovery of some looted item, youth and women empowerment, clearing of refuse dumps around Ezinihitte Mbaise, pension verification exercise, rehabilitation of council roads and support for Agriculture.